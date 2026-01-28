New Strawberry and Peanut Butter Flavored Treats Come to the Magic Kingdom's Main Street Confectionary
Two of the items can also be found at some other locations across Walt Disney World.
The Magic Kingdom is getting some new treats that are (almost) too cute to eat at the Main Street Confectionary.
What's Happening:
- The ever-helpful Disney Eats Instagram has shared details on three delicious new treats coming to the Main Street Confectionary and select other locations throughout Walt Disney World.
- Up first is the Mickey Strawberry Cookie Sandwich with SKITTLES POP’d Original Freeze Dried Candy.
- This delightful cookie sandwich can also be picked up from Big Top Souvenirs and Goofy's Candy Company.
- Then, there's a Peanut Butter & Jelly Cookie Pie with M&M’S Peanut Butter Chocolate Candies.
- Last, but certainly not least, we have Minnie Strawberry Cereal Treat with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies.
- This item will also be available at Bayview Gifts, Big Top Souvenirs, Disney’s Candy Cauldron, Goofy's Candy Company, Zuri’s Sweets Shop, and Screen Door General Store.
More Walt Disney World News:
