Frozen Ever After Now Closed at EPCOT to Install Updated Audio Animatronics

Those troublesome projection faces are gone for good – at least from Frozen Ever After...

Frozen Ever After is now temporarily closed at EPCOT as Imagineers work to install the updated Audio-Animatronics figures.

The new Audio-Animatronic figures akin to those in the Hong Kong Disneyland version of Frozen Ever After will be coming to EPCOT in February 2026. To prepare for the change, Frozen Ever After is now closed as the new magic is installed. No walls are up, but the doors to the attraction are closed.

Before you get that far though, you'll come across a sign stating that "Frozen Ever After is temporarily closed while we work on something worth melting for..."

While the DisneyWorld.com calendar says that the Norway Pavilion's gift shop, The Fjording, would also be closed, it was open during our visit today.

The characters in the ride will ditch the projection faces and embrace the more traditional style seen in the Hong Kong Disneyland version of the ride. For a better idea of how the two sets of figures differ, take a look at our side-by-side video comparing the two attractions:

A specific reopening date for Frozen Ever After has not been shared at this time. Disney had stated that the attraction would reopen in February, but a look at the DisneyWorld.com calendar has the attraction closed through at least March 27, 2026 (as far as the calendar currently goes).

More Walt Disney World News: