Run To The Shelves: Disney Princess Half Marathon Merchandise Teased Ahead of Event

The runDisney Princess Half Marathon is just around the corner, and we’re getting a sneak peek at some of the merchandise that will be available during the special event.

What’s Happening:

Ahead of the 2026 runDisney Princess Half Marathon Weekend draws near, participants and fans are getting their first look at the merchandise that will be available during the event.

Those partaking in the experience, as a runner or as a spectator, will be able to get their hands on a number of different pieces of apparel.

Keeping with the theme, the entire collection draws from the Princesses featured in this year’s event - Merida, Moana, Rapunzel, and Belle.

Along with apparel, those experiencing the 2026 runDisney Princess Half Marathon will also be able to get their hands on some special accessories and other fun, like a mug, ornament, and customizable ears.

Check out more in the video below from runDisney. All of these items and more will be found at the runDisney Princess Half Marathon expo, which will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World starting on February 26. The weekend and events will take place from then until March 2, 2026.

No Slipper Left Behind:

Taking place at the end of February and into early March, the 2026 runDisney Princess Half Marathon Weekend is one of the popular runDisney events at Walt Disney World.

Before their race day, participants MUST attend the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at the ESPN Wide World of Sports (where all the merchandise will also be found), where they also pick up their race bib and shirt.

The weekend consists of a 5K event, a 10K event, and a half marathon (13.1 miles through the Walt Disney World Resort) as well as a chance for participants to earn a special challenge medal if they complete each of the three events.

As we already mentioned, princesses are the theme of each race. This year, Merida heads up the 5K, Moana the 10K, and Rapunzel serves as the host of the Half Marathon. The challenge medal will feature Belle this year.