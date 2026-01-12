Fresh Disney Gear: New Walt Disney World Collections for 2026 Arrive on Store Shelves

Two very different styles of Walt Disney World merchandise have arrived for 2026.

As we enter 2026, two new lines of Walt Disney World merchandise has arrived on store shelves, one of which features a stylistic take at the four icons of "The Vacation Kingdom of the World."

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

We spotted these new collection at Bayview Gifts at Disney's Contemporary Resort, with the first featuring the stylized icon designs on a variety of items such as a T-Shirt, sweater, MagicBand+ and a mug.

Walt Disney World – Four Parks T-Shirt ($39.99)

Walt Disney World – Four Parks Sweater ($69.99)

Walt Disney World – Four Parks Mouse Ears ($34.99)

Walt Disney World – Four Parks Mug ($19.99)

The second collection is a bit more character-heavy, with appearances from the Fab 5 and a variety of Walt Disney World iconography.

Walt Disney World Characters & Icons T-Shirt ($36.99)

Walt Disney World Characters & Icons Sweater ($59.99)

Walt Disney World Characters & Icons Monorail Mug ($22.99)

Walt Disney World Characters & Icons Mouse Ears ($34.99)

Walt Disney World Characters Figurine Set ($39.99)

Walt Disney World Characters & Icons Sipper ($19.99)

Walt Disney World Characters & Icons Tumbler ($34.99)

Mickey Mouse – Most Magical Day Ever Plush ($29.99)

