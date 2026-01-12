runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon Winners Celebrate, One Saying Popular Sports Catchphrase Upon Victory
Football and Marathons. Those are the same, right?
It was a weekend of winners at this year's runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon, with a repeat winner and someone why's been vying for the title for quite some time.
What’s Happening:
- Over the weekend, Walt Disney World was taken over by runDisney for the annual Walt Disney World Marathon presented by State Farm.
- For the men’s winner, it was a milestone as he had come close to winning the Disney Marathon many times with several top 10 finishes.
- However, on Sunday, Matt Hensley hung back in the pack and conserved his energy before making his move to the lead in the final stages of the race, finally pulling off his big win.
- With a winning time of 2:29:37, he was comfortably in front of the second and third place finishers, with their times clocking at 2:34:59 and 2:36:40, respectively.
- After his big win, he did something he’s always wanted to do, and said a key catchphrase more commonly associated with Football’s big winners. Check it out in the video below.
- For Brittany Charboneau, the women’s big winner, the win marked her second Disney marathon victory, clocking in with a time of 2:54:48. Reportedly, she ran hard at times but stopped for a bit of fun too, taking pictures with characters along the way - part of what makes a runDisney race so special.
- Back in 2022, Charboneau won each of the race weekend’s four big races (5K, 10k, Half Marathon, and Full Marathon).
- The race did have to be modified toward the end of the route due to unseasonably warm temperatures, concluding the event weekend.
Running Through Disney:
- runDisney is known for their series of fun, themed, running events hosted at Disney Destinations, most famously at Walt Disney World, combining road races with special opportunities to run through the Disney Parks and see them in a whole new way.
- Character interactions along the way (like the ones Charboneau took part in), DJs and special entertainment, and uniquely designed medals and race shirts make the events a big draw for Disney fans.
- The events also serve as a big party for runners, many of whom elect to wear fun costumes, including tiaras, tutus, capes, and full on cosplay in some situations.
