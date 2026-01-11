That's His Boy! Viral Sensation Mali Valentine Meets Mickey Mouse at Walt Disney World

Mali was joined by several family members where he finally got to hug Mickey!

An adorable viral video has led to a magical Walt Disney World moment, as a New Jersey toddler’s reaction to seeing Mickey Mouse warmed hearts around the world.

What’s Happening:

We all remember our favorite characters growing up, and how important they became to us.

Mickey Mouse, one of the world’s most recognizable characters, holds a place in the hearts of children and adults around the world.

For one three-year-old, Mali Valentine, just seeing Mickey Mouse in a recent production of Disney On Ice brought him to tears.

The reaction was caught on camera by his parents, who were both moved to tears.

Gaining millions of views in just a few days, Walt Disney World caught wind of the adorable video and decided the New Jersey family needed to meet the mouse, the myth, the legend.

Mali, his brother Mahzi, his father Marcus, his mother Diamonique, and his grandmother Monica all headed to the Most Magical Place on Earth where the resort organized a meet and greet with Mickey.

The moment, which was filled with big smiles, is sure to be a core memory for the Valentine family.

Check out Mali meeting Mickey for the first time below!

