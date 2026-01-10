"Good Morning America" Shares Report from the 2026 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

GMA's Will Ganss was on the ground at Walt Disney World to report from the runDisney event.

We are currently in the middle of the 2026 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, and yesterday, Good Morning America reported live – talking to some of the athletes running their way around the resort.

What's Happening:

The Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend is taking place through tomorrow, January 11th, culminating in the main event – the Walt Disney World Marathon itself.

Good Morning America, and specifically reporter Will Ganss, was on site at Walt Disney World to report from the event.

was on site at Walt Disney World to report from the event. Joined by Chip and Dale in their Rescue Rangers outfits and a throng of runners holding up "GMA" letters, Ganss introduced the event for viewers while also plugging additional 5K registration for upcoming races.

Ganss then goes on to talk to a number of racers during their events, some of which are sporting some rather inventive Disney costumes.

The segment ends as Ganss talks with Jackson Olson of the Savannah Bananas and his mother Laura, who both participated in the Walt Disney World 10K.

While you're at it, check out some of the merchandise for this year's Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.

Last week, runDisney also revealed the schedule for their 2026-2027 event season.

Up next for runDisney is the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend, which takes place from January 29th through February 1st, 2026.

