There's Gold in Them Thar Hills! New Details Revealed for Big Thunder Mountain Railroad's Reimagining at the Magic Kingdom
After a refurbishment lasting well over a year, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is expected to reopen this Spring!
In addition to sharing an update on Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, Walt Disney Imagineering has also shared a few details on the new magic coming to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at the Magic Kingdom.
What's Happening:
- Back in January 2025, Walt Disney World’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad began an extensive refurbishment, which has seen all of the roller coaster's original track replaced and the promise of “new magic" headed to the experience.
- In an appearance this morning on Good Morning America, Imagineer Wyatt Winter shared a few new details about the reimagined Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.
- In addition to the new track, the popular roller coaster is also getting brand-new ride vehicles.
- The Audio-Animatronics figures throughout the attraction have been refreshed.
- Another new addition are gold props on the mountain for the first time.
- Winter also promises that effects that haven't been working in years will return.
- We previously learned that the Rainbow Caverns lift hill of will see enhancements with shimmering and iridescent stalagmites and stalactites.
- But the caverns aren’t as friendly as they seem. As guests begin their journey on the wildest ride in the wilderness, the rock formations will begin to glow red and rumble, indicating that we may not be welcome.
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is expected to reopen in Spring 2026 at the Magic Kingdom.
