Jump to Hyperspace and Battle Zurg's Ship in Newly Revealed Update to Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin
Yet another new upgrade to the classic Magic Kingdom attraction has been revealed ahead of its return this Spring.
Walt Disney Imagineering has shared another look at the new magic being created for Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin at the Magic Kingdom.
What's Happening:
- Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin is currently closed for a lengthy refurbishment that will see new magic brought into the attraction.
- A new piece of magic joining the attraction was revealed this morning by Walt Disney Imagineering – namely in the Hyperspace scene.
- Previously, guests would head through the speed tunnel and encounter Zurg's ship, but over the years, it has begun to look rather dated and not that clear.
- Now, Zurg's ship will release space mines which will allow riders the chance to score more points – all while Buzz Lightyear is shown battling Zurg in the scene for the first time.
- See how Imagineers went about creating this updated scene in the video below.
- Here's a look at what the scene was like before, with "enhanced projections" introduced in February 2025.
- Just before entering the Hyperspace tunnel, guests will encounter an all-new Alien figure opening the airlock, as seen in a video shared on Good Morning America.
- Imagineers also recently showcased a new character, Buddy, a support bot who will help riders (players) learn how they can help Star Command defeat the evil Emperor Zurg.
- The attraction’s ride vehicles will be updated with a new design inspired by the colors of Buzz Lightyear and Star Command. Each enhanced vehicle will also now come equipped with video monitors that provide real-time scoring updates and other exciting features.
- Perhaps most exciting is the addition of handheld blasters – like in all the other Buzz Lightyear shooting attractions – which will allow for better aim.
- Lastly, the static Z targets will be upgraded with new technology that will allow them to react and light up when hit.
- Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin is expected to reopen in Spring 2026 at the Magic Kingdom.
More Walt Disney World News:
- runDisney is rewarding 10 lucky individuals who get active and log a walk or run with race packages to the 2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon.
- An audition posting for the new Bluey experience coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom has revealed a few more details on what to expect.
- Florida Residents can save on the magic of Walt Disney World with new special priced ticket offers available now!
- The Coral Reef Restaurant at EPCOT is no longer offering lunch service, now only opening its doors for dinner.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com