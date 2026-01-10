runDisney's Royal Offer: Get Active to Win a 2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon Race Package
The 2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend takes place from February 26th through March 2nd.
runDisney is rewarding 10 lucky individuals who get active and log a walk or run with race packages to the 2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon.
What's Happening:
- During the 2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, runDisney participants can celebrate their journeys over five magical days at Walt Disney World Resort.
- The Half Marathon weekend takes place from February 26th through March 2nd, 2026.
- Registration for the event has been sold out for some time now, but runDisney is offering ten lucky, active indiviudals the chance to win race packages.
- To participate, interested runners must join Brooks Run Club for perks like free shipping, early access to gear and promotions, and more.
- Then, sync your fitness tracker to help Brooks innovate better footwear while you can participate in challenges and unlock surprise perks.
- Lastly, between January 8th-14th, you'll need to log a 10k run or walk on your synced device for a chance to win one of 10 race entries to the 2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon on March 1st, 2026 and $1,000 spending money.
- Get a look at the first-of-their-kind medals created for the 2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend.
- Missed out on signing up for some of runDisney's upcoming 5k events? Registration availability will soon be increased for events beginning with the 2026 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.
