runDisney 2026-27 Season Increases Some Registration Availability

The shorter races might have a larger amount of participants than we're used to

Those looking to partake in some of the shorter runDisney events will be able to get a spot as registration availability is increasing for the 2026-2027 season.

What’s Happening:

runDisney has announced that starting with this year’s 2026 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, there will be increased registration availability for 5K races during all four Walt Disney World Resort race weekends.

Those races - including the aforementioned Wine & Dine Half, are: The 2027 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, taking place January 6th - 10th, 2027 The 2027 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, taking place February 25th - March 1st, 2027 The 2027 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend, taking place April 15th - 18th, 2027

The increased availability for the 5K races allows more participants to take part in the fun of the events, and might give an opportunity for more fans who might normally participate in the Disneyland Resort to make the trek to the Walt Disney World Resort - likely because the Disneyland Resort-based runDisney events have been paused once again for the foreseeable future.

runDisney is known for their series of fun, themed, running events hosted at Disney Destinations, most famously at Walt Disney World and more sporadically (nowadays, anyway) at the Disneyland Resort.

The events at Walt Disney World combine road races with special opportunities to run through the Disney Parks and see them in a whole new way.

Character interactions along the way, DJs and special entertainment, and uniquely designed medals and race shirts make the events a big draw for Disney fans.

The events also serve as a big party for runners, many of whom elect to wear fun costumes, including tiaras, tutus, capes, and full on cosplay in some situations.



Important Dates:

With the increased 5K availability, it is important to remember the registration dates for the upcoming season.

First up, we have the 2026 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon with registration opening for Club runDisney members on February 3rd, with general registration a week later on February 10th.

The 2027 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend will welcome Club runDisney registration on March 10th, followed by general registration on March 17th.

For those wanting to partake in the 2027 Disney Princess Half Marathon, registration opens for Club runDisney members on May 26th, with general registration on June 2nd.

And lastly, for the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend, Club runDisney members can sign up on June 30th, with general registration launching on July 7th.

If you can’t make it to Walt Disney World for the events, runDisney also offers a number of virtual events, which you can find out more about from when the 2026-2027 season was initially announced.