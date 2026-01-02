A New Year Brings A New runDisney Event Calendar for 2026-27

Plus those ever important registration dates!
by |
Tags: , ,

With the new year comes the reveal of the 2026-27 runDisney event calendar, complete with registration dates, plus the newest virtual race joining the season. 

What’s Happening: 

  • runDisney has revealed their 2026-27 event calendar, along with the registration dates for each event. 
  • The new year brings new themes, fresh challenges and more chances to earn those fun runDisney medals. 
  • Fan-favorite race weekends are back at Walt Disney World Resort, plus there are three virtual events, including a brand-new virtual race theme, for anyone who wants to rack up miles closer to home.
  • The newest race joining the lineup this season: The 2026 runDisney Virtual Spooktacular, happening October 1-31. Registration opens on August 11. This virtual event offers an excellent opportunity to celebrate Spooky season while continuing your fitness goals.

Walt Disney World runDisney Events: 

  • 2026 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

Event Dates: October 22-25, 2026

Club runDisney Registration: February 3, 2026

General Registration: February 10, 2026

  • 2027 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

Event Dates: January 6-10, 2027

Club runDisney Registration: March 10, 2026

General Registration: March 17th, 2026

  • 2027 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

Event Dates: February 25th - March 1, 2027

Club runDisney Registration: May 26, 2026

General Registration: June 2, 2026

  • 2027 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend

Event Dates: April 15-18, 2027

Club runDisney Registration: June 30, 2026

General Registration: July 7, 2026


Virtual Events: 

  • 2026 runDisney Virtual Series 

Event Dates: June 1st - August 31, 2026

General Registration: April 7th, 2026

  • 2026 runDisney Virtual Spooktacular

Event Dates: October 1-31st, 2026

General Registration: August 11, 2026

  • 2026 runDisney Virtual 12Ks of Christmas

Event Dates: December 1-31st, 2026

General Registration: October 6, 2026

Keep on Runnin: 

  • runDisney is known for their series of fun, themed, running events hosted at Disney Destinations, most famously at Walt Disney World and more sporadically (nowadays, anyway) at the Disneyland Resort
  • The events combine road races with special opportunities to run through the Disney Parks and see them in a whole new way. 
  • Character interactions along the way, DJs and special entertainment, and uniquely designed medals and race shirts make the events a big draw for Disney fans. 
  • The events also serve as a big party for runners, many of whom elect to wear fun costumes, including tiaras, tutus, capes, and full on cosplay in some situations. 

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti