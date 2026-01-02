A New Year Brings A New runDisney Event Calendar for 2026-27
With the new year comes the reveal of the 2026-27 runDisney event calendar, complete with registration dates, plus the newest virtual race joining the season.
What’s Happening:
- runDisney has revealed their 2026-27 event calendar, along with the registration dates for each event.
- The new year brings new themes, fresh challenges and more chances to earn those fun runDisney medals.
- Fan-favorite race weekends are back at Walt Disney World Resort, plus there are three virtual events, including a brand-new virtual race theme, for anyone who wants to rack up miles closer to home.
- The newest race joining the lineup this season: The 2026 runDisney Virtual Spooktacular, happening October 1-31. Registration opens on August 11. This virtual event offers an excellent opportunity to celebrate Spooky season while continuing your fitness goals.
Walt Disney World runDisney Events:
- 2026 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend
Event Dates: October 22-25, 2026
Club runDisney Registration: February 3, 2026
General Registration: February 10, 2026
- 2027 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend
Event Dates: January 6-10, 2027
Club runDisney Registration: March 10, 2026
General Registration: March 17th, 2026
- 2027 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend
Event Dates: February 25th - March 1, 2027
Club runDisney Registration: May 26, 2026
General Registration: June 2, 2026
- 2027 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend
Event Dates: April 15-18, 2027
Club runDisney Registration: June 30, 2026
General Registration: July 7, 2026
Virtual Events:
- 2026 runDisney Virtual Series
Event Dates: June 1st - August 31, 2026
General Registration: April 7th, 2026
- 2026 runDisney Virtual Spooktacular
Event Dates: October 1-31st, 2026
General Registration: August 11, 2026
- 2026 runDisney Virtual 12Ks of Christmas
Event Dates: December 1-31st, 2026
General Registration: October 6, 2026
Keep on Runnin:
- runDisney is known for their series of fun, themed, running events hosted at Disney Destinations, most famously at Walt Disney World and more sporadically (nowadays, anyway) at the Disneyland Resort.
- The events combine road races with special opportunities to run through the Disney Parks and see them in a whole new way.
- Character interactions along the way, DJs and special entertainment, and uniquely designed medals and race shirts make the events a big draw for Disney fans.
- The events also serve as a big party for runners, many of whom elect to wear fun costumes, including tiaras, tutus, capes, and full on cosplay in some situations.