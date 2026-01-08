Florida Resident Deals: Walt Disney World Offering Special Priced 2-Day and 4-Day Tickets Through Spring

Enjoy hundreds of dollars of savings, with tickets starting at just $64 a day.

Florida Residents can save on the magic of Walt Disney World with new special priced ticket offers available now!

Walt Disney World is already gearing up for a 2026 filled with fun, and Florida residents can join in on the magic of the Most Magical Place on Earth with new ticket offers.

Starting on January 12th, guests who live in the state are able to enjoy discounted 4-day and 2-day ticket options that offer a massive savings in comparison to regular priced tickets.

Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket

This four day ticket offers an incredible deal of just $64 dollars a day, offering admission to one park-per-day. Available to be used at all four Walt Disney World theme parks, guests will need to make reservations for park entry. Able to be used consecutively or non-consecutively and are valid from January 12th through May 16th. Guests are also able to revisit parks, offering the ability to spend up to four days at one park or one day at all four.

Prices include:

4-Day Ticket – $64 per day, plus tax ($255) (A savings of at least $57 per day)

3-Day Ticket – $79 per day, plus tax ($235) (A savings of at least $49 per day)

Check out full offer details for any questions.

Florida Resident: 2-Day, 2-Park Ticket to Select Parks

For those looking to visit EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests can enjoy a special priced 2-Day ticket. Unlike the deal above, one day must be used at each park, but the tickets can still be used non-consecutively. These tickets are available for use between January 12th through April 18th, and require a valid theme park reservation.

Prices run at $190 a ticket, plus tax. ($95 per day) (A savings of at least $33 per day)

Check out full offer details for any questions.

Last Minute Trip to The Grid:

Florida Residents who are looking to take one last ride on the TRON: Ares overlay of TRON: Lightcycle / Run can use these tickets ahead of its closure.

With a unique story featuring a hack by Master Control, the attraction showcases a malicious red lighting and the unique Nine Inch Nails soundtrack.

The overlay’s last day is scheduled for January 19th.

