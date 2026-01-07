"TRON: Ares" Overlay of TRON Lightcycle / Run Coming to an End Soon at the Magic Kingdom
The popular Magic Kingdom roller coaster will soon be returning to its original format.
The TRON: Ares overlay of TRON Lightcycle / Run will be departing the Magic Kingdom in less than two weeks.
What’s Happening:
- About a month before the release of TRON: Ares in theaters, the film’s overlay of TRON Lightcycle / Run debuted at the Magic Kingdom
- Now, thanks to theme park reporter Scott Gustin, we know that the last day for the overlay will be Monday, January 19th – which is MLK Day.
- On the following day, Tuesday, January 20th, the regular version of the attraction will return.
- With the overlay, you’ll first notice something is different as you are digitized into the world of TRON and everything turns red.
- Once on board, your lightcycle is hacked by Master Control who hacks into the program with a new directive: to spread his code throughout the Grid.
- Replacing the blue and orange hues of the ride, you’ll weave through twisting tunnels of vibrant red and orange light trails, feeling the rush of wind and the surge of acceleration as you compete in a dazzling Lightcycle race.
- The overlay features the pulsating industrial sounds of Nine Inch Nails’ soundtrack to the film.
- Fans of Daft Punk’s music from TRON: Legacy need not fear, as that music still can be heard all around the attraction.
- The overlay also debuted at Shanghai Disneyland and it appears to still be running there as of publication.
- Meanwhile, TRON: Ares itself is now streaming on Disney+.
