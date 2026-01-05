Both Disney Water Parks to Be Open This Summer as Popular Free Ticket Offer Returns for Limited Time
The offer is available for a smaller window than last year, but both water parks will be open.
A popular offering from 2025 has carried over to 2026, offering free water park admission to those staying at Walt Disney World hotels, though this time it’s a smaller arrival window than last year.
What’s Happening:
- A popular offering that saw guests staying in most Walt Disney World Resort hotels receive complimentary water park admission is returning in 2026.
- Registered guests who stay in a Disney hotel will receive the complimentary water park admission for their check-in day, included in the price of the stay, for arrivals between May 26th and September 8th, 2026.
- To compare, last year the offer was available all year.
- Guests can even store their luggage at the hotel while they are whisked to the water park on their check-in day via Walt Disney World transportation. Or, they can drive over to the water park at their leisure as well.
- This water park benefit is exclusive to registered Guests staying at the following Disney Resort hotels (which are part of the Disney Resorts Collection):
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
- The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort
- The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort – A Disney Vacation Club Resort
- The Campsites at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
- Disney's All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney's All-Star Music Resort
- Disney's All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney's Art of Animation Resort
- Disney's Beach Club Resort
- Disney's Beach Club Villas
- Disney's BoardWalk Inn
- Disney's BoardWalk Villas
- Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney's Contemporary Resort
- Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney's Old Key West Resort
- Disney's Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney's Pop Century Resort
- Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney's Wilderness Lodge
- Disney's Yacht Club Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Where to Splash?
- In recent years, Walt Disney World has faced a bit of criticism from park enthusiasts for having two water parks on their property, and only keeping one open at a time. While last summer, for the first time in years, both Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach were open, after the season ended they quickly reverted back to the one at a time plan.
- As the news of the return of this special offer arrives, we are also learning that during this window - May 26th to September 8th, 2026 - both of the water parks will once again be open.
- This means that guests can race down the icy and melting slopes of Disney’s Blizzard Beach - a ski resort on the meltdown, or the leisurely tropical vibes of Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, where a furious storm created one of the largest wave pools in the world.
