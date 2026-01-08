Celebrate The Milestone Anniversary of an EPCOT Classic All Month Long

While the theme may have changed, the spirit of celebrating the oceans and the life within has remained the same.

The 40th anniversary of one of EPCOT’s classic pavilions is on approach, and though the overall marquee theme of the experience has changed over time, the spirit remains and the thousands of living creatures inside give cause to celebrate the special milestone.

What’s Happening:

This month marks the 40th anniversary of The Seas with Nemo & Friends pavilion at EPCOT. While it wasn’t always themed to the 2003 Pixar Animation Studios hit film, Finding Nemo, the pavilion has always been the home of majestic sealife.

Dating back to its opening on January 15, 1986 when it was known as “The Living Seas” (still referred to by this name by a sect of EPCOT fans), the pavilion celebrated oceanography, marine biology, underwater research, and featured (at the time) the world’s largest saltwater tank. The facility was home to sharks, rays, sea turtles, dolphins, manatees, and thousands of fish.

After an extensive retheme in the latter half of the ‘00s, the pavilion was themed to the Pixar film, Finding Nemo, with the omnimover attraction housed within the pavilion that brought guests into the main tank and exhibit space, Seabase Alpha, becoming a more traditional dark ride revisiting favorite characters from the film.

The once headlining aquarium and exhibit space now took a bit of a post-show feel to the Nemo-based ride.

Now, as the pavilion marks its 40th anniversary, it seems that all eyes will be back on the creatures within.

In a new post on Instagram, Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President, Disney Animals, Science, and Environment, has shared that all month, the team will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the pavilion - likely with posts featuring the animals and exhibits that guests can see, as well as some behind-the-scenes fun.

In his post, he shares a poster that was unveiled as part of a series celebrating the past, present, and future of EPCOT back when the massive transformation of the park was announced back in 2019.

He captioned the photo, “This month, we’re celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Seas with Nemo & Friends! Since 1986, this EPCOT pavilion has inspired guests and deepened appreciation for the importance of our oceans. Follow along all month as we continue to celebrate this milestone!”

Reactions to the posts share enthusiasm for the pavilion, with some saying it's their favorite place not just at EPCOT but all of Walt Disney World.

We’re just waiting for some comments about the Hydrolators, and bringing them back. In the original pavilion, this portion of the experience - more theatrical than functional - put guests in a chamber that “descended” to the ocean floor where Seabase Alpha was waiting for them.

As for that art featuring The Living Seas in his post, that is still available as a print over at Disney Store.

EPCOT The Living Seas Matted Print | Disney Store