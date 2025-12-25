Meet Buddy, the New Support Bot Coming to Buzz Lightyear: Space Ranger Spin
The original character will help Space Rangers train for battle when the Magic Kingdom attraction reopens in 2026.
Walt Disney Imagineering has unveiled a new, original character that will debut in the reimagined Buzz Lightyear: Space Ranger Spin next year.
Set Your Laser to Stun:
- New magic is coming to the Walt Disney World Resort in 2026!
- Disney Parks gave Disney fans a Christmas Day sneak peek at what they can expect when Buzz Lightyear: Space Ranger Spin reopens next year at Magic Kingdom.
- Imagineers have created a new character, Buddy, a support bot who will help riders (players) learn how they can help Star Command defeat the evil Emperor Zurg.
- In the video, Mike, a Principal Story Lead at Walt Disney Imagineering, shows off the new robot character, who gives riders a tutorial on how to use their blasters, kicking off a target practice portion of the attraction.
- Mike also points out a Disney Parks Easter Egg on Buddy. Her robot number is IY-HW3, a nod to If You Had Wings, the attraction that was in this location from 1972 to 1989. The omnimover dark ride was sponsored by Eastern Air Lines. In 1989, Delta took over sponsorship of the attraction, which became Delta Dreamflight until 1998.
- Fun Fact: When Buzz Lightyear: Space Ranger Spin opened in 1998, Toy Story 2 was still a year away from release. In addition to drawing inspiration from the first two Toy Story films, much of Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger world was inspired by the Disney One Saturday Morning animated series Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, which premiered in 2000.
- Buzz Lightyear: Space Ranger Spin is expected to reopen in Spring 2026 at Magic Kingdom.
- See the full video below!
