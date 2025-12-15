runDisney Previews the Storybook Styles of the 2026 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Merchandise

From T-Shirts and jackets, to a shoe ornament and a mug, there’s something for every race lover!

Race your way around Walt Disney World in style, as runDisney has shared a first look at the merchandise created for the 2026 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.

What’s Happening:

  • From January 7th through 11th, Disney fans will come together for a series of races throughout Lake Buena Vista, Florida during the annual runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.
  • runDisney has shared a preview of some of the merchandise participants will be able to purchase at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo.
  • From sci-fi adventures to mysterious mischief, romantic races to fantasy-filled finales, there’s a little something for every kind of runner during this one-of-a-kind event.

  • The Marathon Weekend merchandise collection features cozy layers, hats, and other accessories perfect for highlighting the magic of every mile.
  • No matter what race you're participating in, there's something for everyone – from blasting off into space with Pluto, solving a mystery with Chip ‘n Dale, to falling in love with Donald & Daisy.

  • Participants can get their hands on an exclusive tumbler, mug, and even a Passholder-exclusive shirt.

  • Make plans to pick up official event weekend merchandise and more during the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. All guests are invited to attend during the following dates and times:
    • Wednesday, January 7th, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
    • Thursday, January 8th, 2026 | 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
    • Friday, January 9th, 2026 | 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
    • Saturday, January 10th, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
  • All participants must visit the Expo at least one day prior to their first event to pick up their race bib, participant shirt, and any pre-purchased merchandise.
  • Get a preview of this year's finisher medals for the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.

