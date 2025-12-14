New Kilimanjaro Safaris Resident: Meet Harris Disney's Animal Kingdom's New White Rhino
Harris joins the park's two other female white rhinos.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a brand new white rhino resident named Harris!
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Animals, Science, and Environment, has shared a new Instagram post that Disney’s Animal Kingdom has brought in a new white rhino named Harris.
- Now roaming the incredible Kilimanjaro Safaris, Dr. Mark shared a fun informational carousel about Harris and why his addition is so important to the threatened species.
- Arriving at Walt Disney World through the Species Survival Plan, Harris arrived, taking his time getting acclimated to his new environment.
- Before making his Animal Kingdom debut, Harris was introduced to the female rhinos backstage, allowing them to get to know each other.
- He’s now out and about in guest view!
- For those looking to take an incredible adventure to see Harris the white rhino, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.
New at Animal Kingdom:
- Zootopia 2 is here, and with it is a brand new attraction at the “nahtazu” theme park.
- Zootopia: Better Zoogether!, a new show in the Tree of Life Theater, takes place on Zoogether Day.
- Guests are able to jump into the Zootopia action with scents, original characters, and an epic finale featuring Gazelle’s “Try Everything."
- Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin are reprising their roles as Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps for the attraction, with Zootopia director Byron Howard and writer Jared Bush having their hand in the experience.
Read More Walt Disney World:
- Disney Springs Heads to Pandora: AMC Theatres Gets Decked Out for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"
- Get Ready to "Dunk The Halls" With New Photo Op at Disney Springs
- Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards 2025: Disney Destinations Receives Four Honors
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com