Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards 2025: Disney Destinations Receives Four Honors

No matter whether you are looking to enjoy land or sea, Disney Destinations is a perfect choice for your next trip.

As 2025 comes to a close, Travel Weekly has announced this year’s winners for the annual Readers Choice Awards, with Disney taking home several nods. 

What’s Happening:

  • Two days ago on December 10th, Travel Weekly hosted its 23rd annual Readers Choice Awards, highlighting leaders in the vacation industry. 
  • Voted on by both Travel Weekly consumers and travel professionals, the annual list showcases the best of the best when it comes to visiting destinations around the world. 
  • This year, Disney Destinations received four nods from the ceremony, ranging across several different areas of Disney vacations around the globe. 
  • Sitting at the size of San Francisco, Walt Disney World walked away with this year’s Best Theme Park award. 
  • For those that prefer to hit the open seas with the magic of Disney, Disney Cruise Line secured the nod for Best in Cruise Lines – Family
  • This wasn’t the only nautical adventure highlighted at this year’s ceremony. 
  • National Geographic - Lindblad Expeditions was chosen as the best way to explore the southern most part of the world with Best in Cruise Lines – Antarctica.
  • Spotlighting their incredible and explorative itineraries, Adventures by Disney received the honor of Best in Tour Operators – Adventure
  • While Disney has always been a premier name in the world of family vacations, if you are looking for your next adventure consider choosing one of this year’s honorees.
  • For those looking for assistance in travel planning, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney Destination needs. 

Why Walt Disney World in 2026:

  • While Walt Disney World is always changing and growing, 2026 has an exciting lineup of new experiences on the horizon. 
  • Kicking off the year, EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After will get a massive animatronic makeover, replacing the projected faces with fully articulated heads.
  • As Spring rolls in, the massive refurbishments on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Buzz Lightyear’s Spacer Ranger Spin will finally be complete. 
  • Each attraction arrives with new magic, modernizing them for future audiences. 
  • Moving into Summer, Bluey character Bluey and Bingo will begin meeting at Conservation Station. 
  • Around the same time, EPCOT’s Soarin’ will get an Americana adventure as a part of US’s semi quincentennial.
  • Soarin’ Across America is expected to open by Memorial Day weekend. 
  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios is gearing up for several exciting new experiences fans won’t wanna miss. 
  • Rock ‘n Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is set to debut this summer, alongside a The Mandalorian and Grogu edition of Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, the east coast debut of Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!, and The Magic of Disney Animation attraction. 
  • For more information on Walt Disney World’s 2026 lineup, you check out a full breakdown of next year’s schedule.

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber