Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards 2025: Disney Destinations Receives Four Honors
No matter whether you are looking to enjoy land or sea, Disney Destinations is a perfect choice for your next trip.
As 2025 comes to a close, Travel Weekly has announced this year’s winners for the annual Readers Choice Awards, with Disney taking home several nods.
What’s Happening:
- Two days ago on December 10th, Travel Weekly hosted its 23rd annual Readers Choice Awards, highlighting leaders in the vacation industry.
- Voted on by both Travel Weekly consumers and travel professionals, the annual list showcases the best of the best when it comes to visiting destinations around the world.
- This year, Disney Destinations received four nods from the ceremony, ranging across several different areas of Disney vacations around the globe.
- Sitting at the size of San Francisco, Walt Disney World walked away with this year’s Best Theme Park award.
- For those that prefer to hit the open seas with the magic of Disney, Disney Cruise Line secured the nod for Best in Cruise Lines – Family.
- This wasn’t the only nautical adventure highlighted at this year’s ceremony.
- National Geographic - Lindblad Expeditions was chosen as the best way to explore the southern most part of the world with Best in Cruise Lines – Antarctica.
- Spotlighting their incredible and explorative itineraries, Adventures by Disney received the honor of Best in Tour Operators – Adventure.
- While Disney has always been a premier name in the world of family vacations, if you are looking for your next adventure consider choosing one of this year’s honorees.
- For those looking for assistance in travel planning, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney Destination needs.
Why Walt Disney World in 2026:
- While Walt Disney World is always changing and growing, 2026 has an exciting lineup of new experiences on the horizon.
- Kicking off the year, EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After will get a massive animatronic makeover, replacing the projected faces with fully articulated heads.
- As Spring rolls in, the massive refurbishments on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Buzz Lightyear’s Spacer Ranger Spin will finally be complete.
- Each attraction arrives with new magic, modernizing them for future audiences.
- Moving into Summer, Bluey character Bluey and Bingo will begin meeting at Conservation Station.
- Around the same time, EPCOT’s Soarin’ will get an Americana adventure as a part of US’s semi quincentennial.
- Soarin’ Across America is expected to open by Memorial Day weekend.
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios is gearing up for several exciting new experiences fans won’t wanna miss.
- Rock ‘n Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is set to debut this summer, alongside a The Mandalorian and Grogu edition of Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, the east coast debut of Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!, and The Magic of Disney Animation attraction.
- For more information on Walt Disney World’s 2026 lineup, you check out a full breakdown of next year’s schedule.
