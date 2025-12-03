Everything Coming to Walt Disney World in 2026: New and Reinvigorated Attractions, Nine Returning Festivals and Events, and Much More

There are plenty of reasons to visit Walt Disney World next year, so make sure you plan accordingly!

Walt Disney World has revealed just about everything that'll be coming to the resort in 2026 – from new attraction experiences, to returning special events and more!

Can you believe that there will be ten new and reinvigorated attractions and experiences coming to Walt Disney World in 2026!? Add to that nine returning festivals and special events, and you've got a spectacular year full of fun and magic for the entire family. Let's go through everything coming to Walt Disney World in chronological order.

The first EPCOT festival of the new year as always will be the International Festival of the Arts, returning from January 16th through February 23rd. At the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, guests will have the opportunity to embrace their creative side, please their palate with delicious dishes, indulge in dazzling entertainment and more. The festival will see the return of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, 20 Food Studios, and more!

The new Audio-Animatronic figures akin to those in the Hong Kong Disneyland version of Frozen Ever After will be coming to EPCOT in February 2026. The characters in the ride will ditch the projection faces and embrace the more traditional style seen in the Hong Kong Disneyland version of the ride. To prepare for the changes, Frozen Ever After will temporarily close on January 26th, 2026 and will reopen in February.

Disney has officially confirmed dates for the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. The colorful celebration will run from March 4th to June 1st. In addition to the numerous topiaries, gardens, and displays that are part of the annual festival, several delicious Outdoor Kitchens will also be available once again. Plus, the Garden Rocks Concert Series will bring nationally known acts to the American Gardens Stage throughout the event.

Both Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin will reopen at the Magic Kingdom with new magic in spring 2026. In addition to a complete track replacement, the Rainbow Caverns lift hill of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will see enhancements with shimmering and iridescent stalagmites and stalactites. On the other side of the park, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at the Magic Kingdom will finally be receiving some updates to modernize the attraction.

It's confirmed that the Cool Kids' Summer promotion will be held across all four parks next year. And, now, you're not imagining it: the 'S' and apostrophe are new as last year's event was simply "Cool Kid Summer." According to Disney, this year's offering will include "new and refreshed attractions" for 2026. Plus, GoofyCore will return to EPCOT for more interactive, dance party-esque fun.

Disney H2O Glow After Hours

Disney H2O Glow After Hours is returning to Disney's Typhoon Lagoon this summer – although dates have yet to be revealed. During this separately ticketed event, you can splash the night away with a DJ dance party, meet up with fun Disney pals, enjoy your favorite watery attractions, and indulge in complimentary ice cream novelties, popcorn, and select beverages – all after the sun goes down and the water park closes.

For the first time ever, Banana Ball is headed to ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World May 29th and 30th. Whether you’re team Loco Beach Coconuts or team Party Animals, the trick plays, diving catches, and on-the-field shenanigans are sure to deliver a home run of fun. The Banana Ball Ticket Lottery List is currently closed, but a limited number of Tickets Inclusive of Food & Beverage will be available for fans to purchase soon, so keep your eye on the ball!

Beginning in summer 2026, Bluey fans will want to head to Conservation Station at Disney's Animal Kingdom for the chance to play and dance with Bluey and Bingo! Here, you'll be able to play some of your favorite games from Bluey episodes with a fun animal twist, like butterfly keepy uppy. Grab the whole family and snap some pictures alongside your Blue Heeler pals to remember this one-of-a-kind adventure. Plus, as part of your wild excursion, step outside to discover an experience with animals native to Bluey’s home country of Australia.

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, “Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!” will debut this summer packed with upbeat tunes. You’ll be dancing along with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as they embark on a road trip to find some of their best pals – Goofy, Daisy and Pluto, of course – for the party.

The Magic of Disney Animation

Later in summer 2026, The Magic of Disney Animation opens with a Mary Blair-inspired playground, interactive experiences, and an all-new character greeting experience with “Off the Page!” Beloved Disney characters will appear across six unique departments from the animation studio. The reimagined building façade will feature a version of the Sorcerer’s Hat that can be found on the iconic Roy E. Disney Animation Building at The Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California. A new short film inspired by Once Upon a Studio will also play in the attraction's theater.

In news that is disappointing for Aerosmith fans, but extremely exciting for Muppet fans – Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets and now, we know that it will be opening in summer 2026. The current version of the attraction, featuring Aerosmith, will be closing sometime in spring 2026.

A new mission aboard the Millennium Falcon is set to take off featuring a new storyline inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu. For a limited time beginning on May 22nd, 2026, fans will be able to experience the new overlay alongside the release of the film.

Highlighting some of the USA’s most iconic places, Soarin' Across America will make its Walt Disney World debut in time for Memorial Day 2026. While specifics about locations have not been shared, Soarin’ Across America will feature the same high-flying fun of the original attraction, as well as incredible sights, a new score, and scents. In preparation of the new attraction, Imagineering has been using on-location filming utilizing helicopters around the country.

Fall and Winter at Walt Disney World

A number of returning festivals and after-hours parties will be returning in the fall and winter, such as:

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Disney Jollywood Nights

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

LEVEL99, an interactive, social entertainment experience known for its challenge rooms, with locations across the East Coast, will be opening at Disney Springs in 2026. Spanning 45,000 square feet across two levels, this new attraction will feature over 60 interactive challenge rooms and duels, offering a unique blend of physical and mental puzzles designed for groups of 2 to 6 players.