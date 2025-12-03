LEVEL99 Interactive Social Gaming Venue Coming to Disney Springs in 2026

The new entertainment venue will open at some point next year at the Walt Disney World shopping district.
LEVEL99, an interactive, social entertainment experience known for its challenge rooms, with locations across the East Coast, will be opening at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World in 2026.

What's Happening:

  • Spanning 45,000 square feet across two levels, this new attraction will feature over 60 interactive challenge rooms and duels, offering a unique blend of physical and mental puzzles designed for groups of 2 to 6 players.
  • Guests will be able to engage in activities ranging from ninja-style obstacle courses to logic-based challenges, all set within artistically themed environments.
  • The venue is designed to accommodate up to 1,000 players simultaneously and includes a two-story bar serving craft cocktails, local brews, and a chef-crafted menu featuring signature Detroit-style pizza.
  • LEVEL99 is actively hiring for its opening team, including positions such as Director of Operations and Venue Technician, indicating that the venue is preparing for its grand opening.
  • LEVEL99 creator Matthew DuPlessie launched the first escape room style concept in the world in 2004, with the first LEVEL99 location opening in 2021.

