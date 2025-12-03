LEVEL99 Interactive Social Gaming Venue Coming to Disney Springs in 2026
The new entertainment venue will open at some point next year at the Walt Disney World shopping district.
LEVEL99, an interactive, social entertainment experience known for its challenge rooms, with locations across the East Coast, will be opening at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World in 2026.
What's Happening:
- Earlier this year, it was announced that LEVEL99 will open a location on the West Side of Disney Springs, adjacent to City Works Eatery & Pour House, in the former location of The NBA Experience.
- We now know that the new experience will debut at some point in 2026, although a specific opening timeframe was not released.
- A few months back, construction walls went up, with the screens on the building advertising the upcoming venue.
- Spanning 45,000 square feet across two levels, this new attraction will feature over 60 interactive challenge rooms and duels, offering a unique blend of physical and mental puzzles designed for groups of 2 to 6 players.
- Guests will be able to engage in activities ranging from ninja-style obstacle courses to logic-based challenges, all set within artistically themed environments.
- The venue is designed to accommodate up to 1,000 players simultaneously and includes a two-story bar serving craft cocktails, local brews, and a chef-crafted menu featuring signature Detroit-style pizza.
- LEVEL99 is actively hiring for its opening team, including positions such as Director of Operations and Venue Technician, indicating that the venue is preparing for its grand opening.
- LEVEL99 creator Matthew DuPlessie launched the first escape room style concept in the world in 2004, with the first LEVEL99 location opening in 2021.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The new Audio-Animatronic figures akin to those in the Hong Kong Disneyland version of Frozen Ever After will be coming to EPCOT in February 2026.
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at the Magic Kingdom will reopen with new magic after full refurbishments in spring 2026.
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will open in summer 2026, while the current version of the attraction will close sometime in spring 2026.
- Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios in summer 2026, alongside the return of The Magic of Disney Animation
- A new version of Soarin' celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States will open at EPCOT by Memorial Day 2026.
- The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival has set its 2026 dates.
- Now named Cool Kids’ Summer, the promotion will be returning alongside special ticket offers.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com