LEVEL99 Is Coming to Disney Springs' West Side at Walt Disney World

LEVEL99, the interactive social entertainment experience famous for its challenge rooms, will make its Walt Disney World debut soon. We even spotted an ad for the upcoming attraction on the screen outside the LEVEL99 building.

What’s Happening:

Spanning 45,000 square feet across two levels, this new attraction will feature over 60 interactive challenge rooms and duels, offering a unique blend of physical and mental puzzles designed for groups of 2 to 6 players.

Guests will be able to engage in activities ranging from ninja-style obstacle courses to logic-based challenges, all set within artistically themed environments.

The venue is designed to accommodate up to 1,000 players simultaneously and includes a two-story bar serving craft cocktails, local brews, and a chef-crafted menu featuring signature Detroit-style pizza.

LEVEL99 is actively hiring for its opening team, including positions such as Director of Operations and Venue Technician, indicating that the venue is preparing for its grand opening.

LEVEL99 creator Matthew DuPlessie launched the first escape room style concept in the world in 2004, with the first LEVEL99 location opening in 2021.

