Choose Between Oranges and Grapefruits as Limes are Off The Table for Parking Options at Disney Springs Early Next Year

The garage will be closing for structural maintenance and crack repair.

Everyone has a favorite parking spot and guests visiting Disney Springs at Walt Disney World early next year will have one less option as one (and arguably favorite) of the parking structures will be closed.

What’s Happening:

The CFTOD is responsible for these structures, and according to the documents, is looking for a contractor “to conduct repairs focused on crack sealing throughout the garage ramps, ensuring safety and functionality while minimizing disruptions to garage operations."

The work is slated for the Lime Garage, one of the three main parking structures (which also includes Orange and Grapefruit), and is located near the Town Centre and Marketplace districts of Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort.

While the CFTOD is still looking for a contractor for the work, the documents also indicate that the work is expected to take place early next year, with a targeted start date of January 12th, 2026 with all work to be completed no later than March 13th, 2026.

During the closure, the other garages and surface lots will remain open. The project schedule in the documents also indicates that the garage will be open during the busy President’s Day weekend, February 12th - 16th, 2026, fully closing once again on February 17th for the remainder of the work to continue.

The five level garage is home to about 2,000 parking spaces, added to this side of Disney Springs. Due to its smaller size (comparatively) and closer proximity to popular retail and dining options, this garage typically fills up fast.