Get Ready to "Dunk The Halls" With New Photo Op at Disney Springs

The photo op can be found where most promotional Disney Springs photo ops end up.

Guests visiting Disney Springs at Walt Disney World can get ready for a new annual tradition with a special new photo op. Celebrating the upcoming Dunk The Halls on Disney+, ESPN2, and more. The new photo spot also features some of the players that will be featured in the holiday game, which features the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the New York Knicks.

Dunk The Halls is a virtual alternative broadcast (AKA Altcast), that is a simulcast of an actual live game in a new way. Like the first edition of Dunk The Halls last year, the animated version takes the game to a digital recreation of Main Street U.S.A. with Mickey Mouse and friends joining in on the yuletide basketball fun. This year, Stitch will also be part of the fun during the big game.

Walt Disney World guests can find this new photo spot just outside of the AMC Theater entrance near the Coca-Cola store and the Orange Parking garage, allowing them to pose alongside the big wall of digital characters who will appear in the game.

The altcast will be shown on ESPN2, Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and the new ESPN App (via ESPN DTC or pay TV authentication) at noon ET on December 25th. The traditional telecast of the live game will air on ABC, ESPN, Disney+, and the ESPN App.

For more information about visiting Walt Disney World and Disney Springs for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs.

