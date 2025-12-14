Disney Springs Heads to Pandora: AMC Theatres Gets Decked Out for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

The third film in the "Avatar" series is set to hit theaters on December 19th.

With less than a week away from the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the AMC Theatres at Walt Disney World is decked out and ready to welcome fans back to Pandora.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Disney Springs, Laughing Place had the opportunity to check out the new AMC Theatres decor for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

New banners, billboards, and a themed carpet feature the new and returning characters from the hit film, including Jake Sully, Ney’tiri, and Quaritch in his Na’vi form.

Hitting theaters on December 19th, Avatar: Fire and Ash, follows up 2023’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

In Avatar: Fire and Ash, one year after the death of their son Neteyam, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their Na’vi family work to rebuild their lives.

Their peace is disrupted when they encounter the Ash People, a fierce volcano-dwelling Na’vi tribe led by Varang (Oona Chaplin).

As tensions rise, alliances shift and the story explores grief, vengeance, and cultural conflict on Pandora.

Returning characters include Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) and Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), as Jake’s family fights to protect their home and honor their past.

First Reactions:

While Avatar: Fire and Ash hasn’t opened worldwide just yet, critics and lucky fans around the globe have had the opportunity to see the new film ahead of its debut.

With their reactions echoing a resounding sense of awe in James Cameron’s technological feats and his ability to capture emotion through the spectacle, it’s looking like Avatar: Fire and Ash will continue the tradition of exceeding the expectations of moviegoers everywhere.

Tickets for Avatar: Fire and Ash are on sale now! You can also check out the amazing collectibles set to hit theaters alongside the film.

