Disney Springs Heads to Pandora: AMC Theatres Gets Decked Out for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"
The third film in the "Avatar" series is set to hit theaters on December 19th.
With less than a week away from the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the AMC Theatres at Walt Disney World is decked out and ready to welcome fans back to Pandora.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Disney Springs, Laughing Place had the opportunity to check out the new AMC Theatres decor for Avatar: Fire and Ash.
- New banners, billboards, and a themed carpet feature the new and returning characters from the hit film, including Jake Sully, Ney’tiri, and Quaritch in his Na’vi form.
- Hitting theaters on December 19th, Avatar: Fire and Ash, follows up 2023’s Avatar: The Way of Water.
- In Avatar: Fire and Ash, one year after the death of their son Neteyam, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their Na’vi family work to rebuild their lives.
- Their peace is disrupted when they encounter the Ash People, a fierce volcano-dwelling Na’vi tribe led by Varang (Oona Chaplin).
- As tensions rise, alliances shift and the story explores grief, vengeance, and cultural conflict on Pandora.
- Returning characters include Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) and Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), as Jake’s family fights to protect their home and honor their past.
First Reactions:
- While Avatar: Fire and Ash hasn’t opened worldwide just yet, critics and lucky fans around the globe have had the opportunity to see the new film ahead of its debut.
- With their reactions echoing a resounding sense of awe in James Cameron’s technological feats and his ability to capture emotion through the spectacle, it’s looking like Avatar: Fire and Ash will continue the tradition of exceeding the expectations of moviegoers everywhere.
- Tickets for Avatar: Fire and Ash are on sale now! You can also check out the amazing collectibles set to hit theaters alongside the film.
Read More Avatar: Fire and Ash:
- New Zealand Rolls Out The Red Carpet for Premiere of "Avatar: Fire and Ash"
- Stephen Lang Goes In Depth on Using Performance Capture as an Actor in "Avatar: Fire and Ash"
- Collectibles from Pandora: New "Avatar" Mystery Box Collection Arrives at Disney Drop Shop
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com