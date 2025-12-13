New Zealand Rolls Out The Red Carpet for Premiere of "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

New Zealand was home to the bulk of production on the new sequel and its predecessor

Quite the lengthy red carpet was rolled out for a special New Zealand premiere event of the new Avatar: Fire and Ash days ahead of its global release next week.

What’s Happening:

While we get closer and closer to the highly anticipated third entry in the Avatar franchise, a special premiere was held in New Zealand for the new film, ahead of its December 19th opening everywhere.

Cast and filmmakers from Avatar: Fire and Ash were in Wellington for the special New Zealand premiere.

James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Cliff Curtis, Jack Champion, Duane Evans, Jr., executive producer Rae Sanchini, co-producers Jamie Landau, Brigitte Yorke, and Maria Battle-Campbell, and leaders from Wētā FX, including Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon, Dan Barrett and Nicky Muir, alongside Sir Richard Taylor of Wētā Workshop, walked the red carpet outside the city’s Embassy Theatre and attended the post-screening celebration at The Great Hall, located within the Dominion Museum at Massey University.

They were joined by special guests, including Her Excellency, the Right Honorable Dame Cindy Kiro, Governor-General of New Zealand; the Honorable Nicola Willis, Minister of Finance, and filmmaker Andy Serkis.

The event featured a red carpet that stretched for several blocks and was lined with thousands of fans, and served as a fitting tribute to New Zealand, which itself was the home of the film’s production, employing more than 1,500 local crew members.

Both Avatar: Fire and Ash and Avatar: The Way of Water were shot predominantly in New Zealand.

The third film in Academy Award-winner James Cameron’s Avatar franchise opens exclusively in theaters worldwide on December 19, in IMAX 3D, Dolby Cinema 3D, RealD 3D, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere.

Back to Pandora and Beyond:

Avatar: Fire and Ash takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.

While the film has already earned a Golden Globe nomination for cinematic and box office achievement ahead of its release, it will also reportedly have a repeat viewing ticket sales generator for Marvel fans built in.

Reports currently indicate that theaters are getting four different trailers for the upcoming and highly anticipated Marvel Studios film, Avengers: Doomsday.

However, they will roll out with Avatar: Fire and Ash weekly, meaning that Marvel fans will have to go see the film at least four times to see each of the new trailers.

Avatar: Fire and Ash opens in cinemas everywhere December 19th, while Avengers: Doomsday is slated for December 18, 2026.