Collectibles from Pandora: New "Avatar" Mystery Box Collection Arrives at Disney Drop Shop

As mystery boxes continue to blow up, Disney’s new Disney Drop Shop is the perfect place to grab collectibles inspired by your favorite films. Just ahead of the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, a brand new mystery collection has launched at the Disney Springs retail location.

On a recent trip to Disney Springs, Laughing Place spotted a new set of Avatar-themed mystery boxes at the Disney Drop Shop.

Specializing in mystery collectibles, the shop, which opened last month, is the perfect place to enjoy the ever growing selection of blind boxes.

For fans of Avatar, this is the perfect way to get a head start on celebrating Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Packaged in Alpha Centauri Expedition-themed packaging, each box includes one figure.

Six different collectibles are available in each pack, with one of them being a rare “mystery figure.”

Four of the collectibles feature designs of Na’vi doing different activities.

These include a character walking underwater, a Na’vi playing in the sand, someone holding a freshly hatched banshee egg, and the mystery figure featuring a Na’vi with a bow and arrow.

For animals, of course an iconic banshee (Ikran) above a floating mountain is sure to be a fan favorite.

Fans will also find a skimwing (Tsurak) figure, which is heavily featured in Avatar: The Way of Water.

The new packs run for $17.99 and are available now.

Fiery First Reactions:

While Avatar: Fire and Ash hasn’t opened worldwide just yet, critics and lucky fans around the globe have had the opportunity to see the new film ahead of its debut.

With their reactions echoing a resounding sense of awe in James Cameron’s technological feats and his ability to capture emotion through the spectacle, it’s looking like Avatar: Fire and Ash will continue the tradition of exceeding the expectations of moviegoers everywhere.

Tickets for Avatar: Fire and Ash are on sale now! You can also check out the amazing collectibles set to hit theaters alongside the film.

