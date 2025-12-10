Putting the Heat in "Avatar: Fire and Ash:" Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington Compete on "Hot Ones Versus"

Check out the episode now to see who taks home the chicken wing trophy.

Two stars from the hottest upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash are featured on the latest edition of the hit YouTube series Hot Ones Versus.

What’s Happening:

We are just 9 days away from the debut of Avatar: Fire and Ash, and two of the Avatar series main stars are exploring the series in a brand new episode of Hot Ones Versus.

The hit series sees actors go head to head answering questions and completing challenges all while eating spicy chicken wings.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, who play Jack Sully and Neytiri in the series respectively, go head to head as they talk about past entries into the hit James Cameron series and each other.

They reveal James Cameron’s most annoying habit, share the Avatar advice they’d give their younger selves, and take on the infamous Wings of Death.

Zoe tests her knowledge of Sam’s love language, they face off in an archery challenge, and battle for the Hot Ones Versus chicken wing trophy.

You’ll have to check out the full fiery and friendly competition to see who wins!

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19th.

Fiery First Reactions:

While Avatar: Fire and Ash hasn’t opened worldwide just yet, critics and lucky fans around the globe have had the opportunity to see the new film ahead of its debut.

With their reactions echoing a resounding sense of awe in James Cameron’s technological feats and his ability to capture emotion through the spectacle, it’s looking like Avatar: Fire and Ash will continue the tradition of exceeding the expectations of moviegoers everywhere.

Tickets for Avatar: Fire and Ash are on sale now! You can also check out the amazing collectibles set to hit theaters alongside the film.

