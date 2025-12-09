Drones Take To The Disneyland Paris Sky To Celebrate Arrival of "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Later This Month
As Avatar: Fire and Ash gets ready to arrive in theaters everywhere, the Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris is ready to celebrate with a limited time show each night.
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate the arrival of the highly anticipated Avatar: Fire and Ash later this month, Disneyland Paris is ready to launch (quite literally) a limited time offering.
- Taking place high in the sky above the Walt Disney Studios Park, a special Avatar: Fire and Ash-themed drone show will take place at the park’s closing time.
- This limited time offering will only take place December 13th through 17th as the park closes.
- This will give park guests the chance to journey back to the breathtaking world of Pandora alongside a majestic Banshee and dive into the depths of the ocean with a Tulkun.
- Recently, a drone show took to the European skies at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash, which you can check out below.
- Disneyland Paris has a lengthy history with stunning drone shows, including their nightly performance above Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant, Disney Tales of Magic. Previously, they’ve also hosted the Electrical Sky Parade and other seasonal drone fun. The skies of Walt Disney Studios Park have also been lit-up by drones with special Avengers-themed shows, and will soon feature drones in the upcoming Cascade of Lights.
The Movie:
- With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.
- The film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.
- You can also learn more about the film thanks to a new documentary series, and you can read our review of that series - Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films now.
- Avatar: Fire and Ash opens exclusively in theaters worldwide on December 19th, 2025.
