Paris Meets Pandora: "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Holds European Premiere Ahead of Its Global Release

With less than two weeks until Avatar: Fire and Ash hits movie theaters around the globe, the film's cast and crew recently celebrated the film at its Paris European premiere.

What’s Happening:

The cast and filmmakers of Avatar: Fire and Ash visited Paris for the film’s second global-tour stop and its European Premiere at La Seine Musicale.

The third film in James Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar franchise releases December 19, exclusively in theaters worldwide across IMAX 3D, Dolby Cinema 3D, RealD 3D, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and other premium formats.

La Seine Musicale was transformed with state-of-the-art projection technology to immerse guests in the world of Pandora.

Attendees included James Cameron, lead cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, and ensemble actors such as Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Britain Dalton, David Thewlis, along with key producers and visual-effects leaders.

Before the screening, guests enjoyed a drone show choreographed to composer Simon Franglen’s original score.

Avatar: Fire and Ash follows Jake Sully, Neytiri, and the Sully family on a new, deeply immersive adventure in Pandora.

One year after the death of their son Neteyam, Jake Sully (Worthington), Neytiri (Saldaña), and their Na’vi family work to rebuild their lives.

Their peace is disrupted when they encounter the Ash People, a fierce volcano-dwelling Na’vi tribe led by Varang (Oona Chaplin).

As tensions rise, alliances shift and the story explores grief, vengeance, and cultural conflict on Pandora.

Returning characters include Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) and Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), as Jake’s family fights to protect their home and honor their past.

The film is directed by James Cameron, with a screenplay by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, and a story crafted by Cameron, Jaffa, Silver, Josh Friedman, and Shane Salerno.

It is produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, with executive producers Richard Baneham, Rae Sanchini, and David Valdes.

The ensemble cast features returning and new stars, including Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Brendan Cowell, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr., and Kate Winslet.

First Reactions:

While Avatar: Fire and Ash hasn’t opened worldwide just yet, critics and lucky fans around the globe have had the opportunity to see the new film ahead of its debut.

With their reactions echoing a resounding sense of awe in James Cameron’s technological feats and his ability to capture emotion through the spectacle, it’s looking like Avatar: Fire and Ash will continue the tradition of exceeding the expectations of moviegoers everywhere.

Tickets for Avatar: Fire and Ash are on sale now! You can also check out the amazing collectibles set to hit theaters alongside the film.

