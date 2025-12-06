ABC Welcomes You to Pandora: ABC News and "20/20" to Air Specials Exploring "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Ahead of its Theatrical Release

ABC News is getting ready to head back Pandora with two new specials celebrating Avatar: Fire and Ash.

What’s Happening:

We are less than two weeks away from being welcomed back to Pandora in the third entry into James Cameron’s Avatar series.

In celebration of Avatar: Fire and Ash, ABC News will release two Avatar-focused specials this month!

Avatar: A New Era – Special Edition of 20/20 airs December 12th (10–11PM EST) on ABC, with next-day streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

The 20/20 special offers rare access to James Cameron, the cast, and the creative team behind the franchise, exploring the world of Pandora and its cultural, artistic, and technological impact.

The special looks at Cameron’s creative inspiration, including ocean exploration, Indigenous representation, and the themes of Fire and Ash.

The program also highlights Cameron’s roles as inventor, explorer, farmer, and family man, providing fans a look at the man behind the camera.

Filmed at Lightstorm Entertainment, the episode includes interviews with Sam Worthington, Zoë Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, and newcomer Oona Chaplin.

Miley Cyrus appears to discuss “Dream as One,” a new song for the film inspired by her house burning down in 2018.

The 20/20 special is produced by ABC News Studios and 20/20, with Matt Lombardi, Janice Johnston, and David Sloan in executive producing roles.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis will present an in-depth “All Access” cast interview for “Avatar: Fire and Ash” on December 15th (8PM EST), also streaming on ABC News Live, Hulu, and Disney+.

Linsey Davis interviews Cameron and cast members, including Weaver, Chaplin, Saldana, Worthington, Lang, and new actors Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Trinity Bliss, during two days in Paris before the European premiere.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis is executive produced by Denise Rehrig.

For those looking to explore Pandora ahead of the premier of Avatar: Fire and Ash, Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water are currently streaming on Disney+.

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19th.

First Reactions:

While Avatar: Fire and Ash hasn’t opened worldwide just yet, critics and lucky fans around the globe have had the opportunity to see the new film ahead of its debut.

With their reactions echoing a resounding sense of awe in James Cameron’s technological feats and his ability to capture emotion through the spectacle, it’s looking like Avatar: Fire and Ash will continue the tradition of exceeding the expectations of moviegoers everywhere.

Tickets for Avatar: Fire and Ash are on sale now! You can also check out the amazing collectibles set to hit theaters alongside the film.

Read More Avatar: Fire and Ash:



