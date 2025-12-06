Return to Pandora Early: D23 Gold Member Screenings Announced for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"
D23 Gold Members can return to Pandora early with complimentary screenings on December 16 and 17.
Pandora is calling and D23 Gold Members get to answer first. Before Avatar: Fire and Ash blazes into theaters, fans can experience James Cameron’s next epic chapter early, in an exclusive coast-to-coast screening event.
What’s Happening:
- The next journey to Pandora begins sooner than you think. D23 is inviting Gold Members to step back into the world of Jake Sully, Neytiri, and the Sully family with special advance screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash across select U.S. cities. With some locations already selling out, fans are snapping up seats for one of the most anticipated releases of 2025.
- Whether you’re in New York, Seattle, Miami, or joining the magic in Orlando, this is your chance to return to Pandora before the rest of the world complete with a few extra perks for select screenings.
- D23 screenings will take place simultaneously at 7 p.m. local time on December 16, 2025 in major cities including:
- New York, NY – Lincoln Square 13 – 1998 Broadway 68th St. and Broadway, New York, NY, 10023 – SOLD OUT
- San Francisco, CA – Metreon 16 – 101 4th St., San Francisco, CA, 94103
- Chicago, IL – River East 21 – 322 E Illinois St., Chicago, IL, 60611
- Houston, TX – Willowbrook 24 – 17145 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX, 77064
- Seattle, WA – Southcenter 16 – 3600 Southcenter Mall, Seattle, WA, 98188
- Boston, MA – Boston Common 19 – 175 Tremont St., Boston, MA, 02111
- Atlanta, GA – Barrett Commons 14 – 2600 Cobb Place Ln. NW, Kennesaw, GA, 30144
- Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Grande 14 – 1645 S Stapley Dr., Mesa, AZ, 85204
- Salt Lake City, UT – Jordan Commons 20 – 9400 S State Street, Sandy, UT, 84070
- Miami, FL – Sunset 24 – 5701 Sunset Dr., Miami, FL, 33143
- Gold Members can reserve one ticket for themselves and one guest, with complimentary admission in all cities except Orlando and Glendale.
- On Wednesday, December 17, 2025, D23 presents premium screenings in:
- The Orlando and Glendale events include:
- One ticket to an advance screening of Avatar: Fire and Ash
- One complimentary regular popcorn voucher
- One complimentary fountain drink voucher
- The third installment dives deeper into Pandora’s most volatile frontier yet. In the aftermath of the RDA conflict and the heartbreaking loss of their eldest son, Jake Sully and Neytiri confront a new enemy: the Ash People, a fierce, war-hardened Na’vi tribe led by the ruthless Varang.
- As their family faces emotional and physical trials unlike anything before, the Sullys must stand together to protect their home, their people, and the fragile balance of Pandora.
- With sweeping environments, new Na’vi cultures, and stunning visual innovation, Fire and Ash is poised to be one of Cameron’s boldest films yet.
- Tickets are limited and available first-come, first-served. Each attendee must have:
- A valid ticket
- A valid D23 Gold Membership
- A matching government-issued ID (age 18+)
- Children under 3 may attend without a ticket but must sit on a guardian’s lap. No video or audio recording is permitted during the screening. Tickets are non-transferable and must match the assigned attendee name.
More Avatar: Fire and Ash News:
- "Legends in Laws:" Miley Cyrus Shares Her "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Song Was Sparked at the 2024 Disney Legends Ceremony
- "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Cast & James Cameron Reveal Secrets of the Wind Traders
- Third Time's Still the Charm: "Avatar: Fire and Ash" and Pandora Burn Brighter Than Ever Before as First Reactions Pour In