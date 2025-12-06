Return to Pandora Early: D23 Gold Member Screenings Announced for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

D23 Gold Members can return to Pandora early with complimentary screenings on December 16 and 17.

Pandora is calling and D23 Gold Members get to answer first. Before Avatar: Fire and Ash blazes into theaters, fans can experience James Cameron’s next epic chapter early, in an exclusive coast-to-coast screening event.









What’s Happening:

The Orlando and Glendale events include: One ticket to an advance screening of Avatar: Fire and Ash One complimentary regular popcorn voucher One complimentary fountain drink voucher



The third installment dives deeper into Pandora’s most volatile frontier yet. In the aftermath of the RDA conflict and the heartbreaking loss of their eldest son, Jake Sully and Neytiri confront a new enemy: the Ash People, a fierce, war-hardened Na’vi tribe led by the ruthless Varang.

As their family faces emotional and physical trials unlike anything before, the Sullys must stand together to protect their home, their people, and the fragile balance of Pandora.

With sweeping environments, new Na’vi cultures, and stunning visual innovation, Fire and Ash is poised to be one of Cameron’s boldest films yet.

Tickets are limited and available first-come, first-served. Each attendee must have: A valid ticket A valid D23 Gold Membership A matching government-issued ID (age 18+)



Children under 3 may attend without a ticket but must sit on a guardian’s lap. No video or audio recording is permitted during the screening. Tickets are non-transferable and must match the assigned attendee name.





