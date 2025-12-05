"Legends in Laws:" Miley Cyrus Shares Her "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Song Was Sparked at the 2024 Disney Legends Ceremony
As Jimmy Kimmel shared during the interview: “Miley Cyrus, which rhymes with papyrus.”
In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! Miley Cyrus shared that her shared Disney Legend status with James Cameron helped lead to their collaboration on Avatar: Fire and Ash.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Legend Miley Cyrus recently made an appearance on the hit late-night show Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!
- Cyrus joined Kimmel for an interview, speaking about her engagement, her phobia of paper, and how her song for Avatar: Fire and Ash came to be.
- While Cyrus spent a good chunk of the interview joking about her hatred for paper products, what really sparked the Avatar conversation was a friendly jab at James Cameron not having a song for the upcoming film.
- The now Disney Legend received her honors at the 2024 D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan event alongside James Cameron.
- While at the ceremony, Miley was on her networking game, sharing she let Cameron know that if he ever needed anything to let her know.
- Cyrus shared that while Cameron has been working on the Avatar films for decades, he completely forgot about an anthemic song to close out the film.
- Referring to Cyrus as a “Legend in Law,” Cameron took Cyrus up on the offer leading to the new track “Dream as One.”
- The scaled back track was written to capture the heart of the film, with Cyrus taking inspiration from her house burning down to capture the emotion of the film.
- Cyrus also shared that she and Cameron would talk on the phone for hours, which she used as inspiration to capture the heart in Cameron’s newest epic.
- Cyrus also took the time to tease Kimmel about the recent and controversial hiatus and her own backlash from the House of Mouse after losing a Walmart deal during her Hannah Montana days.
- You can check out the full interview below:
