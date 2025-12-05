"Legends in Laws:" Miley Cyrus Shares Her "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Song Was Sparked at the 2024 Disney Legends Ceremony

As Jimmy Kimmel shared during the interview: “Miley Cyrus, which rhymes with papyrus.”

In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! Miley Cyrus shared that her shared Disney Legend status with James Cameron helped lead to their collaboration on Avatar: Fire and Ash.

What’s Happening:

Disney Legend Miley Cyrus recently made an appearance on the hit late-night show Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!

Cyrus joined Kimmel for an interview, speaking about her engagement, her phobia of paper, and how her song for Avatar: Fire and Ash came to be.

While Cyrus spent a good chunk of the interview joking about her hatred for paper products, what really sparked the Avatar conversation was a friendly jab at James Cameron not having a song for the upcoming film.

The now Disney Legend received her honors at the 2024 D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan event alongside James Cameron.

While at the ceremony, Miley was on her networking game, sharing she let Cameron know that if he ever needed anything to let her know.

Cyrus shared that while Cameron has been working on the Avatar films for decades, he completely forgot about an anthemic song to close out the film.

Referring to Cyrus as a “Legend in Law,” Cameron took Cyrus up on the offer leading to the new track “Dream as One.”

The scaled back track was written to capture the heart of the film, with Cyrus taking inspiration from her house burning down to capture the emotion of the film.

Cyrus also shared that she and Cameron would talk on the phone for hours, which she used as inspiration to capture the heart in Cameron’s newest epic.

Cyrus also took the time to tease Kimmel about the recent and controversial hiatus and her own backlash from the House of Mouse after losing a Walmart deal during her Hannah Montana days.

You can check out the full interview below:

Read More Avatar: Fire and Ash: