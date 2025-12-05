"Avatar: Fire and Ash" Cast & James Cameron Reveal Secrets of the Wind Traders

James Cameron and the Avatar cast to reveal how the Wind Traders of Fire and Ash were crafted from costumes to performance capture.

The skies of Pandora have never felt more alive. In Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron opens the curtain on one of the film’s most breathtaking world-building achievements: the Wind Traders. A nomadic clan whose entire existence unfolds in the air.









What’s Happening:

According to Entertainment Weekly, James Cameron and the cast of Avatar: Fire and Ash are finally ready to pull back the veil on one of Pandora’s most mysterious groups.

In an exclusive look for EW’s “It Takes a Village” series, Cameron, the performers, and key members of the crafts team break down the Wind Traders’ unforgettable sequence, a moment that sends a floating galleon soaring across a sunlit sky, anchored by the kind of deep world-building only Avatar can deliver.

Set to debut in theaters December 19, the film introduces this sky-born clan with a sweeping, meticulously crafted sequence that Cameron calls “the biggest performance-capture set we ever built… it filled the sound stage from end to end.”

David Thewlis steps into the role of Peylak, the clan’s leader. The Wind Traders are nomadic, traversing Pandora not by sea or land, but through the clouds — their goods carried aboard a massive floating galleon pulled by a Wind Ray, a creature that blends the elegance of manta rays with the bioluminescent strangeness of Pandora’s wildlife.

Their arrival scene is a visual feast: shimmering sails, drifting platforms, and sky creatures gliding in formation.

EW’s exclusive breakdown features insights from the crafts team members who brought this clan to life: Richard Baneham, visual effects supervisor and virtual second unit director, describes the technical ballet required to shoot the Wind Traders’ airborne caravan. Deborah L. Scott, costume designer, details the vibrant clothing and tightly wrapped hair braids that hint at traditions we have yet to fully understand. Dylan Cole, production designer, explains how their culture is embedded in every texture, stitch, and piece of architecture seen in the sequence.

The crew notes that the film doesn’t explain everything about Wind Trader culture, but the clues are all there, woven into the world-building.

Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri), Sigourney Weaver (Kiri), and Jack Champion (Spider) appear in the breakdown to share what it was like performing opposite such an elaborate performance-capture environment.

The sequence also contains emotional echoes of the past. The crafts team points out Neytiri’s funeral paint, a nod to the family’s ongoing grief for Neteyam following Avatar: The Way of Water.

Avatar: Fire and Ash finds the Sullys caught in the continued conflict between the Na'vi and the RDA. But this time, another force rises, being the Ash People, a volcanic clan led by Varang (Oona Chaplin).

The crafts team hints at an explosive confrontation involving both the Ash People and the Wind Traders, a clash that expands Pandora’s geography and its cultural landscape.

For the full behind-the-scenes deep dive into how the Wind Traders took flight and to see the sequence in action, watch Entertainment Weekly’s exclusive video breakdown:





