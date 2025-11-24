Cascade of Lights: Disney Adventure World's New Nighttime Spectacular to Debut this March

The show will feature fan favorite characters and an original song titled "We Can Be Heroes."

Next year, Disneyland Paris guests will be welcomed into Disney Adventure World, a complete reimagining and expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park, featuring new rides, lands, and a massive nighttime spectacular you won’t wanna miss.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris has officially announced an opening date for Disney Adventure World!

The reimagined version of Walt Disney Studios Park doubles the size of the existing park with new attractions, dining, entertainment, the all-new Adventure Bay, and World of Frozen.

Cutting the “active studios” theme, guests will be able to explore 3 immersive worlds inspired by Pixar, Marvel, and Disney Animation.

Speaking of Adventure Bay, the all new central lagoon will host a new nighttime spectacular to round out the amazing days set to be found in Disney Adventure World.

Titled Cascade of Lights, we got brand new concept artwork of the show featuring water fountains, projections, pyrotechnics and drones that will decorate the new Adventure Bay.

Fans can expect to see some of their favorite Pixar, Marvel, and Disney animation characters, including the Avengers and Mulan.

The show will deliver immersive staging paired with state-of-the-art effects, offering an experience found only at Disneyland Paris.

Guests will be surrounded by elements such as water screens, synchronized fountains, large-scale projections, dynamic lighting, special effects, and pyrotechnics.

At the heart of the production is a world-first display featuring 379 drones, created with technology partner Dronisos, forming intricate patterns across the sky and water.

The show debuts brand-new aquatic drone technology developed specifically for this project.

A powerful musical score, recorded by a 90-piece orchestra, will accompany the visuals with reimagined versions of iconic Disney songs.

The soundtrack includes a new arrangement of “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana and an original anthem titled “We Can Be Heroes.”

The production aims to set a new benchmark for Disney nighttime entertainment by blending innovation, artistry, and storytelling.

In the months ahead, performers and technicians will rehearse extensively to perfect the coordination between drones and special effects for a seamless final show.

While Disney Adventure World is set to debut alongside World of Frozen on March 27th, Cascade of Lights is set to premiere on March 29th.

For those looking to take a magical trip to France, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Paris vacation needs.

Read More Disneyland Paris:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning



