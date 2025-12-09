Music Video for New Song From "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Arrives Starring Disney Legend Miley Cyrus
How do you say "Hannah Montana" in Na'Vi?
The official music video has arrived for the new song from Avatar: Fire and Ash, “Dream As One,” performed by Disney Legend Miley Cyrus.
What’s Happening:
- A new music video has arrived for the new song that will be featured in Avatar: Fire and Ash, “Dream As One.”
- The new song, performed by Disney Legend Miley Cyrus, will be featured during the end credits of the highly anticipated third entry in the Avatar franchise.
- Last month, the song was released for all to enjoy, and has already earned a nomination at this year’s Golden Globe awards.
- Featuring music and lyrics by Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, and Simon Franglen, “Dream As One”, and its music video featuring Miley herself, has arrived well ahead of the release of the film on December 19th.
- While the song has already been released, with the accompanying video today, the rest of the soundtrack is scheduled for a full release on December 12th, with music composed by Simon Franglen.
- Check out the new music video below.
- With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.
- The film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.
- You can also see how the 2024 Disney Legends award ceremony landed Miley with the Avatar gig in our post.
- Avatar: Fire and Ash opens exclusively in theaters worldwide on December 19th, 2025.
