Cold Front Closes Typhoon Lagoon at Walt Disney World for Three Days Next Week
Is 71 degrees really that cold though?
Next week, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park will be closing for three days as temperatures drop in Central Florida.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World will be keeping Typhoon Lagoon from Monday, January 12th through Wednesday, January 14th, due to cooler temperatures in the area.
- This sort of closure is common this time of year, with other closures taking place over the past month.
- Temperatures aren't actually all that cool, all things considered, but the lows are relatively low (in the 50s), along with some rain in the forecast on Wednesday.
- The current forecast for the Typhoon Lagoon area calls for a high of 71 degrees (Fahrenheit) on Monday and Tuesday, going down to 64 degrees on Wednesday.
- Typhoon Lagoon is scheduled as reopen as normal on Thursday, January 15th, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Walt Disney World's other water park, Blizzard Beach, is already closed for a seasonal refurbishment at this time.
- This summer, Walt Disney World hotel guests will receive complimentary water park access on their check-in day to either Blizzard Beach or Typhoon Lagoon.
