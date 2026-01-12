Photos: Construction Walls Expand Around Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at the Magic Kingdom
Construction walls have expanded around Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at the Magic Kingdom, closing off the entrance area to the attraction as we enter the final months of its lengthy refurbishment.
Walls have been pushed out further into the guest pathway leading to Tiana's Bayou Adventure as construction begins to take place around the entrance area to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Big changes are likely afoot, with the pathways needing to be redone to account for no more Rivers of America.
Over the weekend, Disney shared a few new details about the reimagining of the attraction, which will be getting all-new track and ride vehicles.
We previously learned that the Rainbow Caverns lift hill of will see enhancements with shimmering and iridescent stalagmites and stalactites. But the caverns aren’t as friendly as they seem. As guests begin their journey on the wildest ride in the wilderness, the rock formations will begin to glow red and rumble, indicating that we may not be welcome.
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is expected to reopen in Spring 2026 at the Magic Kingdom.
More Walt Disney World News:
