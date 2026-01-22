The Voice of ORAC-5 Takes His First Ride on the PeopleMover
Scott Christopher welcomes himself to the Tomorrowland Transit Authority.
Actor Scott Christopher got to finally hear ORAC-5 on the PeopleMover at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, which is notable because Scott Christopher is ORAC-5.
What's Happening:
- On his instagram, Christopher posted the video from the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, lighting up when he heard ORAC-5 as he noted yes, that was his voice greeting passengers.
- Despite recording his role three years ago, Christopher mentions he actually hadn't been able to go on the ride and hear himself up until now.
- For the full experience of riding the PeopleMover, you can check out Laughing Place's video from when Christopher's voice was first added.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com