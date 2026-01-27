Galaxy's Edge, Literally: New Seating Area Arrives Just Beyond Toy Story Land Border at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Enjoy a Pizza Planet treat on Batuu!

Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios now have another place to rest and recharge (quite literally!) at the park. 

Those stopping by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the park have a new rest area, complete with benches, tables, chairs, and outlets that guests can use. 

In a strange form of thematic cross-pollenation however, this Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge seating area is most convenient to a new snack stand located in the park’s Toy Story Land. The new seating area is located at the entrance to the Star Wars-themed area, entering from Toy Story Land, on the right. 

The area was nothing before, more of a service road in disguise with the new seating area taking up a portion of the space. Additional landscaping has been included too it seems, to help keep some shade in an area of the park that desperately needs it. 

It might also be a good waiting spot for the upcoming changes coming to the popular Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction just further down the path that are expected later this year. To visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs. 

Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good