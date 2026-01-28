New "Imagineer That" Episode Looks at How Trackless Rides Like Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway Work
Tracks, no. Markers, yes!
The latest Imagineer That! installment has been released, focusing on how trackless rides work exactly.
What's Happening:
- The new Imagineer That! begins with the viewer question, "How do you control a ride that's trackless?" It's a question that makes sense, given trackless ride systems have become quite the rage in recent years, including on attractions like Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
- To get the answer to the question, our intrepid robotic host Tom Morrow 2.0 goes to see Thomas, a Senior Creative Producer at Walt Disney Imagineering. Thomas uses the Walt Disney World version of Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disney's Hollywood Studios to show Tom (and us) how the trackless systems operate, including the use of tiny embedded markers in the floor telling the vehicles where they need to be and where to go.
- You can watch the full video below.
