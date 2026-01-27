Photos: A New Marquee Could Be On Approach as Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin Refurb Continues

Devotees may recall that big changes are on their way to Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. The flagship attraction of this type (nearly every Disney destination globally has had a Buzz Lightyear-themed shooter dark-ride since this one opened in 1998) is getting a serious overhaul.

As part of the changes, the exterior of the attraction is apparently getting a refresh, removing the classic marquee for the attraction that largely dates back to the original opening. Disney Parks fans may recall that this marquee was a themed re-skin of the attraction entrance for the Delta Airlines-sponsored Dreamflight (later Take Flight when sponsorship dropped) before it became Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin.

From above the walls, thanks to the Tomorrowland Transit Authority WEDWay PeopleMover, we can see that all of those embellishments, including those that predate the current attraction, have been removed. Though, we do not know at this time what the new entrance will look like when the attraction reopens later this spring, enough has been removed to lead us to believe the former look is not coming back.

In the meantime, walls have extended further into Rockettower Plaza in Tomorrowland as work on the attraction and its exterior continues.

Once the attraction reopens this Spring, guests can expect to see new interactive targets, a new scoring system, refreshed and enhanced ride vehicles, a new character for target practice, and the long-awaited arrival of shooters that aren’t mounted to the ride vehicle.

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin and a refreshed and enhanced Big Thunder Mountain Railroad are both set to reopen at the park this spring.

To plan your visit to Magic Kingdom and all of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs!