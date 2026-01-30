Walt Disney World Celebrates Black History Month with a Special Grand Marshall, Sweet Treats and Black Artistry
Get ready to Celebrate Soulfully this February at Walt Disney World!
February is Black History Month, and Walt Disney World will be celebrating with a special celebrity appearance, delicious food, and more.
Toya Johnson-Rushing Named Black History Month Grand Marshal:
- Reality TV star Toya Johnson-Rushing, who currently appears in Toya & Reginae, will lead the way as the honorary grand marshal for the Festival of Fantasy Parade at the Magic Kingdom on Monday, February 9.
- Guests will be able to see her along the parade route, through the park and down Main Street, U.S.A., around 3:00 p.m. ET.
- The parade will also feature popular Disney characters, lively music and dazzling displays.
- This follows similar efforts from the last two years, where Broadway performer Michael James Scott and daytime TV personality Tamron Hall both served as the grand marshal in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
Culinary Delights for Black History Month:
- A selection of sweet treats that celebrate Black culture will be available at locations across Walt Disney World, for a limited time, including:
- NEW! Soulful New York Cheesecake Pop – Cheesecake Ganache layered with Graham Cracker Ganache enrobed in 65% Dark Chocolate
- Available from February 1-28 at The Ganachery at Disney Springs
- NEW! Wakandan Mousse – Coconut Mousse, Guava Gelée, Chocolate Sablé
- Available from February 1-28 at Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs
Black Artistry Shines at EPCOT:
- Black artistry shines again at EPCOT throughout February, with the appearance of Black artists – both in the realm paintings and musicals.
- During the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, Black artists push boundaries of creativity, inspiring festival-goers with bold, beautiful and eye-catching work – artists including:
- Yesenia Moises
- Ryan Riller
- Larissa Brown
- Mark Page
- Then, during the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, Black artists from shows like The Lion King and Aladdin take the stage with show-stopping vocals, dazzling energy and the unforgettable magic of Disney music. These incredible performers include:
- Jelani Remy (The Lion King)
- Anastacia McCleskey (Tarzan) – NEW!
- Kissy Simmons (The Lion King)
- James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin)
