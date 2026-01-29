Photos: "Encanto" Attraction Show Building Expands as Permanent Closure of DinoLand USA Nears

The "Encanto"-themed attraction will be a part of the Tropical Americas expansion, taking over for DinoLand USA.

We're just mere days away from the closure of the remainder of DinoLand USA, but in the already closed area of the land, vertical construction continues to blaze ahead on the new Encanto attraction.

Vertical construction began back in December on the Encanto attraction coming to the Tropical Americas expansion at Disney's Animal Kingdom. In the time since then, construction has progressed at a rapid pace, with the steel framing of the attraction's show building now expanding into another section.

For reference, here's what the construction looked like on January 15.

As vertical construction continues, fans can expect to see more defined building shapes, increasing height, and eventually the installation of show-ready elements that hint at the Casita’s final appearance. While Disney has not announced an opening date, the pace of construction suggests steady progress toward bringing the magic of the Madrigal family to life.

Meanwhile, DINOSAUR fans only have a few days left to get in one last ride on the attraction, as it will be closing forever after Sunday, February 1.

What’s to Come with Tropical Americas:

More Walt Disney World News: