Photos: "Encanto" Attraction Show Building Expands as Permanent Closure of DinoLand USA Nears
We're just mere days away from the closure of the remainder of DinoLand USA, but in the already closed area of the land, vertical construction continues to blaze ahead on the new Encanto attraction.
Vertical construction began back in December on the Encanto attraction coming to the Tropical Americas expansion at Disney's Animal Kingdom. In the time since then, construction has progressed at a rapid pace, with the steel framing of the attraction's show building now expanding into another section.
For reference, here's what the construction looked like on January 15.
As vertical construction continues, fans can expect to see more defined building shapes, increasing height, and eventually the installation of show-ready elements that hint at the Casita’s final appearance. While Disney has not announced an opening date, the pace of construction suggests steady progress toward bringing the magic of the Madrigal family to life.
Meanwhile, DINOSAUR fans only have a few days left to get in one last ride on the attraction, as it will be closing forever after Sunday, February 1.
What’s to Come with Tropical Americas:
- Guests can anticipate exciting new Encanto and Indiana Jones attractions in the area set to replace DinoLand U.S.A.
- The latter attraction will take over what is currently DINOSAUR — but will apparently be quite different from the Indy ride in Anaheim.
- A new carousel, showcasing hand-carved characters from Disney and Pixar films, will also debut in the land, complete with its own unique backstory.
- Construction on the project officially commenced in January, following the closure of Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama.
- Over at Disney's Hollywood Studios inside Walt Disney Presents, guests can see a scale model of the new land.
- Recently, Cast Members from the park left their mark on a steel beam that will be installed in the upcoming Encanto-themed attraction.
- The new Tropical Americas land is expected to open in 2027.
