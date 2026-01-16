Leave A Legacy - Disney's Animal Kingdom Style: Cast Members Leave Mark on Future of the Park
Do we think they'll ever be able to point out where their name is?
Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle was present for a special opportunity for Cast Members at Disney's Animal Kingdom to enjoy, leaving their mark on the future of the park.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle has taken to social media to share a special moment for him, as well as the cast members of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- As the park gets ready for the new Tropical Americas themed section, replacing Dinoland U.S.A. at the park, Cast Members from the park are leaving their mark on a steel beam that will be installed in the upcoming Encanto-themed attraction that will be part of the new land.
- Vahle signed his name along with them, listening to Cast Members who shared what they’re most excited about as the new land comes to life.
- The Cast Member steel signing ceremony has been a popular one in the latter years, with a big to-do made about signing steel beams for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and nearly every project (that involves new steel) since. TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom also had a similar Cast Member celebration. Even World Celebration structures at EPCOT. This will likely happen again as Walt Disney World continues various projects, including Monstropolis at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and the upcoming Piston Peak and Villains Land at Magic Kingdom.
- Originally announced at Destination D23 in 2023, with further details revealed at the D23 Event in 2024, Tropical Americas will feature three new attractions, one of which is themed to the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Encanto.
- Construction on the new attraction is moving along rapidly, but there is currently no timeline for an opening of the new experience or the whole of Tropical Americas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Meanwhile, another experience themed to Indiana Jones will be replacing the popular DINOSAUR attraction, which is currently set to close on February 2nd.
- Elsewhere in the new land, we’ll also see new dining, and a carousel featuring hand-carved wooden Disney animal characters.
- You can see how the whole land will look in the official Walt Disney Imagineering model, currently on public display at Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- You can find out more in our video from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in 2024, featured below.
