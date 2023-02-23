EPCOT Cast Members Sign Steel Beam To Be Installed in World Celebration

As is quite often done during construction of new Disney theme park projects, EPCOT Cast Members had the opportunity to sign their names on a steel beam that will be part of the areas under construction in World Celebration.

What’s Happening:

Disney did not state where this beam will be placed, but it will likely either be for CommuniCore Hall or Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.

CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza, a multi-use facility and outdoor event space, respectively, will bring the park’s international festivals to the center of EPCOT.

CommuniCore Plaza will have the flexibility to host intimate musical performances that extend out into the nearby gardens, and CommuniCore Hall will be a flexible exhibition and gallery space, offering a wide variety of experiences that highlight art, live music, food – complete with a demonstration kitchen – and more.

In addition, adjacent to CommuniCore Hall will be a new Mickey & Friends location where you can meet some of your favorite Disney pals.

will open in late 2023, inviting guests to follow the story of water on the planet, inspired by Moana’s connection to the ocean. The attraction, a walk-through exploration trail, will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Just like in the ocean (as seen in Moana), the water will have a personality all its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way.