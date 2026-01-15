Photos: Encanto Attraction Rises as Vertical Construction Accelerates at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s first Encanto-based attraction is taking shape in the former DinoLand U.S.A. as part of the new Tropical Americas land.

Something magical is rising at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and it’s impossible to miss. Where DinoLand U.S.A. once stood, vertical construction is now transforming the landscape as Disney builds its first-ever Encanto attraction, bringing the colorful world of the Madrigals to life in an all-new Tropical Americas land.

Recent progress shows steel structures and concrete forms rising from the ground, signaling a major milestone in the project. With foundations already poured and utility work underway, construction has shifted into a vertical phase as show buildings and thematic elements begin to define the attraction’s future presence.

The Encanto attraction will be a centerpiece of Tropical Americas, a new land concept celebrating the cultures, environments, and wildlife of Central and South America. Disney has indicated that the land will blend lush landscaping, vibrant architecture, and storytelling rooted in nature and family, making Encanto a natural fit for Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s core themes of conservation and cultural respect.

As vertical construction continues, fans can expect to see more defined building shapes, increasing height, and eventually the installation of show-ready elements that hint at the Casita’s final appearance. While Disney has not announced an opening date, the pace of construction suggests steady progress toward bringing the magic of the Madrigal family to life.

For now, what was once DinoLand U.S.A. is quickly becoming something entirely new, proof that Disney’s Animal Kingdom is entering its next major chapter.

