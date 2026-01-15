Photos: New Disney’s Animal Kingdom Merchandise Arrives With Wild New Style

Earth-toned and adventurous tees and hats debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, perfect for park days and everyday adventures.

Get safari-ready! A fresh wave of Disney’s Animal Kingdom merchandise has arrived at the park, bringing new designs and nature-forward style perfect for a day of adventure. Whether you’re trekking through Pandora, exploring Africa and Asia, or just looking to rep your love for Animal Kingdom beyond the gates, these new finds are made for showing off your wild side.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Map Tee Shirt - $32.99

Tree of Life Tee Shirt - $32.99

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Logo Tee Shirt - $32.99

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Bucket Hat with Mickey Ears - $34.99

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Sun Hat - $36.99





