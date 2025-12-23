"Avatar: Fire and Ash" Cast Answer Pandora Trivia at Disney's Animal Kingdom
How could they not know Dr. Stevens!?
The cast of Avatar: Fire and Ash recently took a trip to Pandora – The World of Avatar to play a game of Pandora trivia.
What's Happening:
- In this fun video shared to Disney Parks' Instagram, the cast of Avatar: Fire and Ash answer trivia questions about a number of elements of Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Answering the trivia questions are:
- Bailey Bass (Tsireya)
- Trinity Jo-Li Bliss (Tuk)
- Oona Chaplin (Varang)
- Jack Champion (Spider)
- Questions asked include "what is the name of the animatronic in Na'vi River Journey," "what is the name of the scientist working under Dr. Jackie Ogden in Avatar Flight of Passage" and "what is the popular Na'vi phrase meaning 'rise to the challenge?''
- Hilariously, the gang get the name of Dr. Stevens wrong at first, calling him Norm (and now, I'm picturing Norm MacDonald in that role).
- Our own Ben Breitbart had the chance to interview Trinity, Bailey and Jack about their roles in the film – as well as their desire to do a Disney Channel wand ID.
- Ben also reviewed the third film in the franchise, which he said could very well be one of the greatest films ever made.
- Avatar: Fire and Ash is now playing in theaters everywhere.
